IM Software and Apps Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
This report focuses on the global IM Software and Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IM Software and Apps development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Facebook
Apple
Tencent
Google
Microsoft
Telegram
LINE
Viber
Kakao
Yahoo
Snapchat
BlackBerry
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile IM Clients
Web-based Messengers
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Use
School Use
Business Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
