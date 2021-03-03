Internet Security Audit Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Internet Security Audit Market:
Executive Summary
Internet security audit refers to the process of checking, reviewing and verifying the environment and activities of operational events according to certain security policies by using information such as records, system activities and user activities, so as to discover system vulnerabilities, intrusions or improve system performance.
In 2018, the global Internet Security Audit market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet Security Audit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Security Audit development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
Intel Security
IBM
Cisco
Trend Micro
Dell
Check Point
Juniper Networks
Kaspersky
Hewlett Packard
Microsoft
Huawei
Palo Alto Networks
FireEye
AT&T Cybersecurity
AVG Technologies
Fortinet
ESET
Venustech
H3C Technologies
NSFOCUS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
System Level Audit
Application Level Audit
User Level Audit
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Education
Enterprise
Financial
Medical
Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence
Telecommunication
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet Security Audit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet Security Audit development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet Security Audit are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Internet Security Audit Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 System Level Audit
1.4.3 Application Level Audit
1.4.4 User Level Audit
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Internet Security Audit Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Enterprise
1.5.5 Financial
1.5.6 Medical
1.5.7 Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence
1.5.8 Telecommunication
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Internet Security Audit Market Size
2.2 Internet Security Audit Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Internet Security Audit Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Internet Security Audit Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Internet Security Audit Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Internet Security Audit Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Internet Security Audit Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Internet Security Audit Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Internet Security Audit Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Internet Security Audit Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Internet Security Audit Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Internet Security Audit Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Internet Security Audit Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Symantec
12.1.1 Symantec Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.2 Intel Security
12.2.1 Intel Security Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.2.4 Intel Security Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Intel Security Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Cisco
12.4.1 Cisco Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.5 Trend Micro
12.5.1 Trend Micro Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.5.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
12.6 Dell
12.6.1 Dell Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Dell Recent Development
12.7 Check Point
12.7.1 Check Point Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.7.4 Check Point Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Check Point Recent Development
12.8 Juniper Networks
12.8.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.8.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
12.9 Kaspersky
12.9.1 Kaspersky Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.9.4 Kaspersky Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Kaspersky Recent Development
12.10 Hewlett Packard
12.10.1 Hewlett Packard Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Internet Security Audit Introduction
12.10.4 Hewlett Packard Revenue in Internet Security Audit Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Development
12.11 Microsoft
12.12 Huawei
12.13 Palo Alto Networks
12.14 FireEye
12.15 AT&T Cybersecurity
12.16 AVG Technologies
12.17 Fortinet
12.18 ESET
12.19 Venustech
12.20 H3C Technologies
12.21 NSFOCUS
