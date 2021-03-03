Laser Capture Microdissection Market Industry Analysis on Top Key Players, Revenue Growth and Business Development Forecast

Adoption of advanced molecular imaging techniques such as laser capture microdissection (LCM) continues to gain traction in the global life sciences industry. Independent scientists and medical research organizations from around the world are actively using LCM systems to procure selected human cell populations from heterogeneous, complex human tissues. Under direct microscopic visualization, laser capture microdissections have been highly effective both, as an imaging method and an analytical tool, in the field of histopathology and molecular biology.

A recent market study published by Persistence Market Research reveals that the global market for laser capture microdissection will witness a robust growth at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, 2017-2022. As the technique offers selective procurement of targeted cells, with a strong focal adhesion, the adoption of laser capture microdissection is expected to propel vigorously in the near future. Towards the end of 2022, the global laser capture microdissection market is anticipated to reach US$ 143 million in value.

Academic Institutes to bring in US$ 50 million revenues by 2017-end

The study projects that academic institutes will be the largest end-users of laser capture microdissection in 2017, and will account for nearly three-fifth share of the estimated global market value. Key role of laser capture microdissection in cancer research studies, particularly in monitoring the molecular progression of cancerous cells and tissues will propel their use in academic institutes. These institutes will also showcase higher adoption of laser capture microdissection in comparison studies, wherein LCM techniques will be used for identifying genetic differences between normal tissues, preneoplastic tissues, and cancer tissues. Likewise, the end-use of laser capture microdissection in pharmaceutical & biotech companies, and hospitals will also gain traction through 2022.

North America to represent largest market for laser capture microdissection

A regional analysis offered in the report reveals that North America’s laser capture microdissection market will soar vigorously at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Robust healthcare infrastructure in the US, coupled with extensive funding for medical research projects, will continue to fuel the adoption of laser capture microdissection in North America. The laser capture microdissection market in Europe and Japan, on the other hand, will represent growth at close-matched CAGRs. Due to low penetration of medical research initiatives and biotechnologies, the laser capture microdissection market in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will reach a little over US$ 18 million value by the end of 2022.

Key Insights on Future of LCM Systems

According to the report,

Ultraviolet LCM systems are anticipated to account for more than half of the global market value in 2017

Through 2022, demand for infrared LCM systems will be relatively higher compared to ultraviolet LCM systems

Collectively, a combination of ultraviolet and infrared laser capture microdissection system will register the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period

Companies to Watch

Changing competitive landscapes of healthcare and biotechnology markets are less likely to extend their influence in the global laser capture microdissection market. Currently, the global laser capture microdissection market is niche with respect to active participation of companies. Over the next five years, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Theranostics Health Inc., Molecular Machines & Industries, Ocimum Biosolutions LLC, AvanSci Bio LLC, and 3DHISTECH Ltd. will be observed as key players in the global laser capture microdissection market. Majority of these companies are likely to focus on developing LCM systems for cancer research applications. Moreover, some companies are also expected to enhance the effectiveness of immunofluorescence laser capture microdissection systems.