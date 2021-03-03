Latest News : Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The term Virtual Reality (VR) is the combination of the words virtual and reality. The word virtual means near, while reality is what is experienced by humans. Therefore, VR means near-reality. VR aims to combine human senses such as hearing, touch and sight, with software and hardware to create an immersive exploratory virtual environment. More technically, VR is a three-dimensional computer generated environment, which an individual can explore and interact with, as well as perform a series of actions or manipulate objects within the environment.

In 2018, the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market size was 580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Philips Healthcare

Simulaids

GE Healthcare

Virtual realities

Intuitive Surgical

WorldViz

CAE Healthcare

TheraSim

Siemens Healthcare

Vital Images

Laerdal Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Semiconductor Components

Sensors

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmacy benefit Management

Rehabilitation and Therapeutics

Patient Care Management

Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging

Medical Training

Fitness Management

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

