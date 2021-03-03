Latex Mattress Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Latex Mattress Market Outlook

Over the last few years, a steady increase in the population of people who live alone has been witnessed. One-person households in various countries across the globe have increased significantly. According to a recent study, of the global two billion population, around 15% comprises one-person households. Europe has the highest number of one-person households globally. These rapidly increasing one-person households have led to increased demand for various types of furniture, especially beds, which, in turn, is creating significant demand for latex mattresses. According to an independent study, on an average, consumers spend one to two weeks researching on a mattress before buying it. A latex mattress is a mattress developed from natural latex sourced from rubber trees. Latex mattress comes in various firmness levels to suit a wide range of sleepers. Unique features associated with latex mattresses, such as temperature regulation, contour ability and natural bounciness, attracts consumer attention towards latex mattresses. Additionally, latex mattresses are dense and heavy, which provides stability and support to heavy sleepers.

Reasons for Covering Latex Mattress Market Title

Factors, such as rapidly expanding hospitality industry and healthcare facilities globally, increasing population across the globe, developing demand for eco-friendly products owing to growing health concerns, changing consumer buying behaviors and the growing trend of bed-in-a-box mattress will add to the growth of the latex mattress market during the forecast period. Also, rise in demand for premium products and increasing availability of mattresses online are the factors that will influence the growth of the latex mattress market in near future. Additionally, companies in the latex mattress market are significantly investing in research and development activities to introduce novel products, such as split firmness latex mattresses, to attract potential customers. However, the high cost of latex mattresses, the fact that they are less comfortable than foam mattresses and availability of other mattresses are some of the factors that will hinder the growth of the latex mattress market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8405

Global Latex Mattress: Market Segmentation

On the basis of latex processing type, the global latex mattress market has been segmented as –

Talalay

Dunlop

Others

On the basis of source, the global latex mattress market has been segmented as –

Synthetic

Natural

Blended

On the basis of end user, the global latex mattress market has been segmented as –

Commercial

Residential

On the basis of sales channel, the global latex mattress market has been segmented as –

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi-brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Stores 3 rd Party Online Stores Company Websites



Global Latex Mattress Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global latex mattress market are Sleep On Latex Company, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Astrabeds LLC, Spindle Mattress Company, Dreamfoam Bedding Company, Sleep Number Corporation, PlushBeds, Inc., Royal-Pedic Mattress Manufacturing LLC, Spring Air International Inc. LLC, Organic Mattress Inc., Kinsdown, Inc., Pure LatexBliss LLC, Southerland, Inc., Relyon Company, Corsicana Bedding, Inc. and The Saatva Company, among others.

Various manufacturers in the latex mattress market are adopting innovative technologies for developing natural latex. For instance, Latex Foam International LLC is using patented phase-change material in its new latex mattresses. This unique latex mattress enables sleeper to retain a constant body temperature and offers contour ability that provides relief from back and shoulder pain. Such developments are expected to increase the demand for latex mattresses globally during the forecast period.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8405

Opportunities for Global Latex Mattress Market Participants

Over the last few years, in the US, a significant increase in the percentage of households with at least three to four bedrooms has been registered. Bigger homes need more beds and mattresses and thus, manufacturers are witnessing opportunities in the U.S. latex mattress market. Moreover, nowadays, millennial consumers regularly change furniture to stay in trend. That apart, growing single-person households are also accelerating the sales of furniture. Both of these factors will give a push to the market. Also, growth in online retailing will also accelerate the growth of the latex mattress market.