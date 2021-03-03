Location-based Search and Advertising Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Location-based Search and Advertising market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Location-based Search and Advertising market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Location-based search and advertising involves integrating advertisements with location-based solutions.
The rapid deployment of beacons is one major factor, which is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Foursquare
Xad
Groupon
Scanbuy
Shopkick
Yoose
Verve
Thumbvista
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Assisted GPS (A-GPS)
GPS
Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)
Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)
Observed Time Difference (OTD)
Cell ID
Wi-Fi
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Outlets
Public Places
Airports
Hospitals
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Location-based Search and Advertising
1.1 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Overview
1.1.1 Location-based Search and Advertising Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Location-based Search and Advertising Market by Type
1.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Foursquare
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Xad
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Groupon
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Scanbuy
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Shopkick
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Yoose
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Verve
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Thumbvista
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Location-based Search and Advertising in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Location-based Search and Advertising
5 United States Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook
7 China Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook
10 India Location-based Search and Advertising Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Dynamics
12.1 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Opportunities
12.2 Location-based Search and Advertising Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Location-based Search and Advertising Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
