Milk Tank 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

In terms of volume, the Horizontal Closed Tank segment accounts bigger market share than Silo/ Vertical Closed Tank and Open Tank segment, in 2012 Horizontal Closed Tank segment accounted for about 69.82% and about 64.92% in 2017. In terms of Value, in 2012 Silo/ Vertical Closed Tank accounted for about 17.34% share and in 2017 Silo/ Vertical Closed Tank will account for about 32.61% share, which indicate the Silo/ Vertical Closed Tank is becoming more popular.

In terms of applications, milk farm application is bigger than Milk Processing Plant application, in 2012 milk farm application occupied about 72.48% share and in 2017 residential will occupy about 77.06% share.

The demand of Milk Tank is related to the development of downstream dairy market. APAC is one of the most significant emerging markets as China Opens Second Child Policy would certainly drive further increasing of dairy industry in China, which would also has a positive effect on milk tank industry.

The worldwide market for Milk Tank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Milk Tank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.