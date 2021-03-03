Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market – Trends and Forecasts from 2019 To 2024
Oil Country Tubular Goods?OCTG?refers to a kind of casing, tubing, line pipe, drill pipe and its accessories that are specially used in oil and gas exploration, drilling, mining, and transportation. And they always subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. The Specific information are as follows.
Scope of the Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Report
This report focuses on the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion.
Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end.
Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns.
The worldwide market for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Manufacturers
S. Steel Tubular Products
Tenaris
Vallourec
TMK Group
ArcelorMittal
SANDVIK
Energex Tube (JMC)
Northwest Pipe
SB international Inc
Continental Alloys & Services
TPCO
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Type
Casing
Tubing
Line Pipe
Drill Pipe
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Onshore
Offshore
Some of the Points cover in Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry
- Introduction,
- Product Scope,
- Market Overview,
- Market Opportunities,
- Market Risk,
- Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by key countries in these regions
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
- Growth rate
Chapter 11:Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
- Regions
- Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry
- Sales channel
- Distributors
- Traders and dealers
- Appendix
- Data source
