Orbital Implants Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2025

Enucleation is an ocular surgery that results in removal of the eye, leaving the eye muscles and orbital content intact. The surgery is used to treat ocular tumor. Evisceration is a surgery involving removal of the iris, the cornea, and contents of the internal eye, leaving the sclera and the attached extraocular muscles intact. Orbital implants are used to restore the visual appearance of the patient’s eyes distorted due to removal of the eye by enucleation and evisceration surgeries. Orbital implants are used by surgeons after removal of the eye to enhance the motility of ocular prosthesis and the eyelids and to restore the volume to the eye socket. These implants are available in various shapes and sizes. Orbital implants are classified into porous and non-porous implants.

Rise in awareness among people regarding novel treatment of eye diseases and blindness, increase in health care expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies of public and private players for surgical procedures are factors driving the global Orbital Implants Market. Increase in reimbursement and advancements in ocular surgeries, and rising prevalence of ocular cancer due to sedentary lifestyle are expected to boost the orbital implants market during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of intraocular malignancies, severe oculo-orbital traumas, and other life-threatening conditions, which leads to removal of the patient’s eyes, is augmenting the orbital implants market. Technological advancements in the design of implants and selection of suitable material for construction of orbital implants provide growth opportunity for key market players. Rising incidence of blindness and government initiatives for vision care management are likely to boost the global orbital implants market. High cost of orbital implants and implant surgery procedures are major restraining factors for the orbital implants market.

The global orbital implants market has been segmented based on type of implant, material, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type of implant, the market can be segmented into non-integrated implants, semi-integrated implants, integrated implants, bio-integrated implants, and biogenic implants. Based on material, the global orbital implants market has been segmented into polyethylene, hydroxyapatite, aluminum oxide, poly (methylmethacrylate), silicone, and others. The polyethylene segment is likely to expand during the forecast period, owing to advantages such as stimulating fibrovascular ingrowth, which reduces the chances of extrusion and improves motility. A bio-ceramic orbital implant is made of aluminum oxide.

This is a new generation of porous implants. It does not dissolve in the body fluids and does not release any soluble components. Based on indication, the global orbital implants market has been segregated into ocular cancer, severe eye injury, end-stage glaucoma, congenital cystic eye, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Geographically, the global orbital implants market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a leading share of the global orbital implants market, owing to increase in elderly population, favorable reimbursement scenario, and growing prevalence of ocular cancer led by sedentary lifestyle in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to offer high potential for growth of the orbital implants market during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing government expenditure on health care in the region. Increase in the incidence of blindness and penetration of the lucrative market in Asia Pacific by key players owing to large population base are likely to augment the orbital implants market in China and India from 2017 to 2025.

Key players operating in the global orbital implants market are Stryker Corporation, Bio-Eye Orbital Implants, Spectrum Surgical Pty Ltd., Devine Medihealth, IOP Ophthalmics, MOLTENO Ophthalmic Ltd, AJL Ophthalmic S.A., FCI Ophthalmics, and Porex Surgical Group.