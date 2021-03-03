Organic Food Market 2019

Global Organic Food Market: Overview

Increasing human diseases like allergies, obesity and nutritional deficiencies across the world will push consumers to choose healthier food options which would drive the organic food market. Rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of health and wellness aspects, consumers are opting for healthier alternatives, especially for children and in post, mid-age group would propel the product growth. Global Organic Food Market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 15% during 2018-2026 in terms of value. This growth is driven by a number of factors such as rise in consumer awareness towards health and food, increasing disposable income, major lifestyle changes among the younger crowd and emerging concerns for environmentalists, etc.

Global Organic Food Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global organic food market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the major players are Horizon Organic, Riverford, Dean Foods, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Cargill, Inc., WhiteWave Foods, Danon, United Natural Foods Incorporated, Dole Food Company, Inc., Celestial Group, among the others.

Global Organic Food Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of food, the market is segmented into Dairy, Bakery products, Fruits & Vegetables, Snacks, Meats/fish & poultry, Sauce & condiment, processed food, packaged food and some other products like Beverages. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into online channel, Offline channel, Supermarkets, and Departmental stores. The report further includes the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global organic food market during the forecast period.

Global Organic Food Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global organic food market.

Key Stakeholders

Organic Food Manufacturers

Organic Food Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Organic Food Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

