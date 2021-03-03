GlobalData’s “Payments Landscape in Italy: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Italian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014–18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Companies Mentioned:

UniCredit Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo

Poste Italiane

BNP Paribas

Banco BPM

Nexi

Agos

BANCOMAT

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

Scope:

– To capitalize on the rising preference for alternative payments, international payment service providers are entering the Italian market. Amazon Pay and Apple Pay launched in Italy in April and May 2017 respectively, followed by Samsung Pay in March 2018. Google’s mobile payment solution Google Pay is the latest entrant as of September 2018. Currently, 20 banks and financial institutions in Italy support Apple Pay. Some of the leading retailers accepting Apple Pay include Auchan, Autogrill, COOP, Eataly, H&M, and SiMPLY Market.

— The number of contactless payment cards in Italy increased from 14.0 million in 2014 to 58.7 million in 2018, at a significant review-period CAGR of 43.1%. Contactless payments are now being extended to public transport networks. In June 2018 payment processing company SIA launched a new digital payment platform in Milan to allow customers to buy subway tickets at any contactless-enabled turnstile using Mastercard or Visa contactless cards.

— As part of its financial inclusion program, the Italian government has simplified the process of opening a bank account to encourage the use of formal banking products. In May 2018 the Ministry of Economy and Finance issued a legislative decree mandating banks, electronic money institutions, payment institutions, and Poste Italiane to offer basic bank accounts for low-income customers with an Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator (ISEE) of less than €11,600 ($13,918.39). The ISEE estimates the economic situation of families resident in Italy by taking into account their income and assets. Examples of basic bank accounts offered by financial institutions include the UniCredit Base Account by UniCredit Bank and Basic BancoPosta by Poste Italiane.

Key Points from TOC:

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix

