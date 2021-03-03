Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Market 2019-2024 | Market Insights, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share
Scope of the Report:
The threat of injury to the hands of workers due to the harsh work environment and risk of product contamination have fueled the demand for PPE gloves. PPE gloves are personal protective equipment used in various industries such as automotive, food and healthcare, to ensure workers safety, and maintain sanitary conditions at work places. These gloves enable to avoid cross contamination and exposure to particulate matter during the manufacturing process across various industries.
The worldwide market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Honeywell International
Kimberly-Clark
Superior Gloves
Shamrock Manufacturing
United Glove
Lakeland Industries
Safety Supply
Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing
Uvex group
Ansell
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Nitrile
Latex
Neoprene
Butyl rubber
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Chemical
Automotive
Healthcare
Construction
Food and Beverage
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
