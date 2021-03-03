Pipelay Vessel 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4184403#ixzz5k9cqKOOa

Popularly known as PLV, pipelaying ship is a maritime vessel used in the construction of subsea infrastructure. It serves to connect oil production platforms with refineries on shore. To accomplish this goal a typical pipelaying vessel carries a heavy lift crane, used to install pumps and valves, and equipment to lay pipe between subsea structures.

Mining and transportation of Oil & Gas projects has led to the increasing demand for pipelaying ship. Increasing offshore projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the pipelay vessel market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Pipelay Vessel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -10.5% over the next five years, will reach 940 million US$ in 2024, from 1840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pipelay Vessel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IHC Merwede

HHI

ZPMC

Keppel Singmarine

DSME

Vard

Saipem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

J-lay Barges

S-lay Barges

Reel Barges

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shallow & Benign

Harsh & Deep

