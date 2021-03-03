Plating Equipment Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Plating Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Plating Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Plating equipment refers to machinery that produce standard sample before printing. CTP (Computer to Plate) is the core of plate-making technology mainstream, which is the direct plate-making technology with no need of film.

From the perspective of the downstream market, commercial CTP equipment still overwhelmingly occupy the largest market share, but the newspaper and packaging CTP equipment still occupy an important position in the market by its stable and clear consumer demand

From the plate type, thermal type CTP equipment still occupy a larger market share, but the demand for UV Type CTP equipment are gradually rising. From the breadth point of view, four open type and folio type account for market share of the same level, and they are the mainstream of product type, which will not chage in short term.

Global Plating Equipment market size will increase to 890 Million US$ by 2025, from 640 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plating Equipment.

This report researches the worldwide Plating Equipment market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Plating Equipment breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Atotech

EEJA

George Koch Sons

Besi

PAT

PAL

Jettech

JCU

KOVOFINIS

Technic Inc

Gangmu machinery

HEKEDA

STS

PENC

HL

Plating Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Automatic Plating Equipment

Semi- Automatic Plating Equipment

Others

Plating Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Machinery

Home Appliance

Electronic

Others

Plating Equipment Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Plating Equipment Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Plating Equipment Manufacturers

Plating Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Plating Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Plating Equipment Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plating Equipment Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plating Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automatic Plating Equipment

1.4.3 Semi- Automatic Plating Equipment

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plating Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Machinery

1.5.4 Home Appliance

1.5.5 Electronic

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plating Equipment Production

2.1.1 Global Plating Equipment Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Plating Equipment Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Plating Equipment Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Plating Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Plating Equipment Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Plating Equipment Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Atotech

8.1.1 Atotech Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.1.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 EEJA

8.2.1 EEJA Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.2.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 George Koch Sons

8.3.1 George Koch Sons Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.3.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Besi

8.4.1 Besi Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.4.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 PAT

8.5.1 PAT Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.5.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 PAL

8.6.1 PAL Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.6.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Jettech

8.7.1 Jettech Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.7.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 JCU

8.8.1 JCU Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.8.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 KOVOFINIS

8.9.1 KOVOFINIS Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.9.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Technic Inc

8.10.1 Technic Inc Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plating Equipment

8.10.4 Plating Equipment Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

