Propanol Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on Propanol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propanol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Eastman Chemical

Exxon Mobil Chemical

Rhodia S.A

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

The Dow Chemical

LG Chem

Royal Dutch Shell

Carboclor S.A.

ISU Chemical

LCY Chemical

Sasol Limited

Tokuyama Corporation

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

N-Propanol

Isopropanol

Segment by Application

Solvents

Chemical Intermediates

Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Propanol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Propanol

1.2 Propanol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Propanol Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 N-Propanol

1.2.3 Isopropanol

1.3 Propanol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Propanol Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Solvents

1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.4 Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Propanol Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Propanol Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Propanol Market Size

1.4.1 Global Propanol Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Propanol Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Propanol Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eastman Chemical

7.2.1 Eastman Chemical Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eastman Chemical Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Exxon Mobil Chemical

7.3.1 Exxon Mobil Chemical Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Exxon Mobil Chemical Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rhodia S.A

7.4.1 Rhodia S.A Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rhodia S.A Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LyondellBasell

7.5.1 LyondellBasell Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LyondellBasell Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mitsui Chemicals

7.6.1 Mitsui Chemicals Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mitsui Chemicals Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 The Dow Chemical

7.7.1 The Dow Chemical Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 The Dow Chemical Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 LG Chem

7.8.1 LG Chem Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 LG Chem Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Royal Dutch Shell

7.9.1 Royal Dutch Shell Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Royal Dutch Shell Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Carboclor S.A.

7.10.1 Carboclor S.A. Propanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Propanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Carboclor S.A. Propanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

