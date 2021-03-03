Sales Tax Software Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sales Tax Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

This report studies the Sales Tax Software market. Sales Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements. Cloud-based Sales Tax Software solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the North America and internationally.

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Sales Tax Software worldwide, it consists of 37.06% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 19.00% of the global market. China occupies 10.86% of the global Sales Tax Software market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 18.24% of the global Sales Tax Software market.

Thomson Reuters ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sales Tax Software, occupies 33.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Wolters Kluwer, with a market share of 13.76%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 28.94% of the global market in 2016.

In 2018, the global Sales Tax Software market size was 850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sales Tax Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sales Tax Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

AccurateTax.com

EGov Systems

CFS Tax Software

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Sales Tax DataLINK

PrepareLink LLC

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

