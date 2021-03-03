Spa and Sauna Component Market 2018 Trend Analysis, High Demand and Forecast Outlook 2022

Scope of the Report:

The report titled “The Global Spa and Sauna Component Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global spa and sauna component market by value, by sauna type, by end use, by demand and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the spa and sauna component market of Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Rest of the World.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global spa and sauna component market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2282603

The global spa and sauna component market is highly fragmented due to presence of numerous local and small players. However, the competition in the global spa and sauna component market is dominated by CapMan (Harvia), TyloHelo, Klafs, Anhui SaunaKing, EOS Saunatechnik, SAWO and Narvi.

Company Coverage:

CapMan (Harvia)

TyloHelo

Klafs

Anhui SaunaKing

EOS Saunatechnik

SAWO

Narvi

Country Coverage:

Europe

APAC

North America

Middle East

Rest of the World (ROW)

Executive Summary:

Sauna is a Finnish word meaning bath or bath house. Sauna is a small room which was traditionally constructed with a wooden interior and is used as a hot air steam bath for cleansing and refreshing the body. The roots of spa and sauna culture dates back to the Neolithic Age. Although today, sauna culture is considered to come from Finland as with the scares of syphilis in 1500s, the culture died in most of the Europe except the country.

The first saunas were dug into a trough in the ground. The saunas then evolved to being build above the ground with wooden logs and then to using metal woodstove with a chimney. The heating technology also evolved from wood burned to electric and to infrared. The therapeutic properties of spa and sauna can help in treating arthritis, allergies, skin ailments and chemical sensitivity. Although, prolonged sessions in a sauna increase the risks of dehydration which can lead to low blood pressure and loss of consciousness.

Spa and sauna component market can be segmented on the basis of products, equipment and application. On he basis of equipment spa and sauna can be further segmented into installation, maintenance and repair services, sauna components and heaters and sauna and spa room structures, control units and accessories

The global spa and sauna component market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2013-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The spa and sauna component market is expected to increase due to growing wellness tourism, increase in employment, rising consumer expenditure, rising urban population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges due to high cost involved with spa and sauna components.

Browse the complete report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/the-global-spa-and-sauna-component-market-size-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.