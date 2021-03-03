The Baby Food Sector in Ireland, 2019

“The Baby Food Sector in Ireland, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Irish market.

The majority of mothers in Ireland use formula milks from birth or introduce formula milk by the second or third month, meaning that demand for first-stage and follow-on milks is very strong. The infant formula market has been strengthened by the high proportion of women aged 20–45 years of age who are in employment. Parents demand a greater diversity of baby foods to fit in with the ever-expanding choice available in adult foods. Manufacturers are providing more and more choices of milks and foods which claim to be organic.

Companies Mentioned:

· Danone Baby Nutrition

· Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd

· HJ Heinz Company Ireland Ltd

· Hipp UK Ltd

· Ella’s Kitchen (Hain Celestial)

· Valeo Foods

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2369515

What else does this report offer?

— Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

— Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

— Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

— Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

— Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

Scope:

– Retail sales of baby food have fallen by 11% and volumes by 20% due to price competition.

— Expenditure per capita rose by 4%, due mainly to significant unit price rises for wet meals and finger foods.

— Consumption of baby milk has continued to decline due to lower per capita consumption rates as a result of drops in consumer spending.

— The Irish market was traditionally characterised by a large dry meals category, but demand suffered from their relative lack of variety and convenience and, by 2017, wet meals accounted for the vast majority of baby meals.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2369515

Reasons to buy:

– Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

— Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

— Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

— Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Definitions

Background to the Market

Birth

The Consumer

Socio-Demographic Trends

Working Women

Breastfeeding Trends

Regulations

Sector Overview

Sector Overview

Manufacturers Shares

Category Analysis

Baby Milks

Baby Cereals & Dry Meals

Meals & Others

Production and trade

Production

Imports

Exports

Company profiles

Danone Baby Nutrition

Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd

HJ Heinz Company Ireland Ltd

Hipp UK Ltd

Ella’s Kitchen (Hain Celestial

Valeo Foods

Other Manufacturers

Distribution

Baby Food Retailing

Economic Background

Key Macroeconomic Forecasts

Prospects and forecasts

Birth & Population Projections

Forecast Overview

Consumer Attitude

Appendix

Additional Data Tables

Summary Methodology

About GlobalData

Get More Access with Full [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/the-baby-food-sector-in-ireland-2018

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]