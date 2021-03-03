Vocational Training Market 2019 Adobe Systems Articulate Global Assima Bit Media Blackboard Career Education Cegos Cisco Systems City & Guilds Kineo Desire2Learn Fischer, Knoblauch HealthStream HPE IMC Inspired ELearning IBM IntraLearn Software KnowledgePool Lumesse Microsoft

Global Vocational Training Market 2019-2024

Vocational training is education that prepares people to work in various jobs, a craft, or as a technician. A vocational school is a type of educational institution specifically designed to provide vocational education. Vocational education can take place at the post-secondary, further education, and higher education level; and can interact with the apprenticeship system.

Scope of the Global Vocational Training Market Report

This report studies the Vocational Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vocational Training market by product type and applications/end industries.

Vocational Training are mainly classified into the following types: Technical and Non-Technical. Technical is the most widely used type which takes up about 67.45% of the total in 2017 in Global.

Vocational Training applications are Students and Office Workers and Office Workers was the most widely used area which took up about 76.45% of the global total in 2017.

The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand include Adobe Systems Articulate Global, Assima, Bit Media, Blackboard, Career Education, Cegos, Cisco Systems, City & Guilds Kineo, Desire2Learn, Fischer, Knoblauch, HealthStreamHewlett Packard Enterprise, IMC, Inspired ELearning, International Business, Machines(IBM), IntraLearn Software, KnowledgePool, Lumesse, Microsoft and so on.

The global Vocational Training market is valued at 30100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 48200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vocational Training.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Vocational Training Market Segment by Manufacturers

Adobe Systems

Articulate Global

Assima

Bit Media

Blackboard

Career Education

Cegos

Cisco Systems

City & Guilds Kineo

Desire2Learn

Fischer, Knoblauch

HealthStream

HPE

IMC

Inspired ELearning

IBM

IntraLearn Software

KnowledgePool

Lumesse

Microsoft

Global Vocational Training Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Vocational Training Market Segment by Type

Technical

Non-Technical

Global Vocational Training Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Students

Office Workers

Some of the Points cover in Global Vocational Training Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Vocational Training Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Vocational Training Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Vocational Training Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Vocational Training Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Vocational Training Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Vocational Training Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Vocational Training Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

