5G Baseband Chip Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

5G Baseband Chip Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “5G Baseband Chip Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

5G (from “5th Generation”) is the latest generation of cellular mobile communications. It succeeds the 4G (LTE-A, WiMax), 3G (UMTS, LTE) and 2G (GSM) systems. 5G performance targets high data rate, reduced latency, energy saving, cost reduction, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity.

Baseband manufacturers will launch 5G baseband chips one after another, so far only Qualcomm and Huawei have been put into commercial use.

In 2018, the global 5G Baseband Chip market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 5G Baseband Chip status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Baseband Chip development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm

Huawei Technologies

Samsung

Intel

MTK

Unisoc

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-Mode 5G Chip

Multi-Mode 5G Chip

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Phone

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G Baseband Chip status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 5G Baseband Chip development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Baseband Chip are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3891047-global-5g-baseband-chip-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Single-Mode 5G Chip

1.4.3 Multi-Mode 5G Chip

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Mobile Phone

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 5G Baseband Chip Market Size

2.2 5G Baseband Chip Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 5G Baseband Chip Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 5G Baseband Chip Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 5G Baseband Chip Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 5G Baseband Chip Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global 5G Baseband Chip Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 5G Baseband Chip Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 5G Baseband Chip Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 5G Baseband Chip Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Qualcomm

12.1.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 5G Baseband Chip Introduction

12.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue in 5G Baseband Chip Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.2 Huawei Technologies

12.2.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 5G Baseband Chip Introduction

12.2.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in 5G Baseband Chip Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Samsung

12.3.1 Samsung Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 5G Baseband Chip Introduction

12.3.4 Samsung Revenue in 5G Baseband Chip Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.4 Intel

12.4.1 Intel Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 5G Baseband Chip Introduction

12.4.4 Intel Revenue in 5G Baseband Chip Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Intel Recent Development

12.5 MTK

12.5.1 MTK Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 5G Baseband Chip Introduction

12.5.4 MTK Revenue in 5G Baseband Chip Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 MTK Recent Development

12.6 Unisoc

12.6.1 Unisoc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 5G Baseband Chip Introduction

12.6.4 Unisoc Revenue in 5G Baseband Chip Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Unisoc Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit –https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3891047-global-5g-baseband-chip-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)