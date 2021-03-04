Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Market: Overview

The rising adoption of artificial intelligence in diverse industries and the growing demand to create apps are projected to enhance the growth of the global artificial intelligence apps market in the next few years. The market is expected to register a strong growth rate throughout the forecast period. The research study offers a detailed study of the market and highlights the major factors that are likely to support the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Market: Trends

A tremendous rise in the big data and the rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants are the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global artificial intelligence apps market in the next few years. The growth in the adoption of cloud-based applications and services is another major factor that is likely to enhance market growth in the near future. On the flip side, the lack of skilled personnel of artificial intelligence app experts is estimated to hamper the growth of the global artificial intelligence apps market in the coming few years. Nonetheless, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence apps in order to enhance customer service is projected to support the market growth and offer promising growth opportunities for market players in the near future.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Market: Geography

The global market for artificial intelligence apps on the basis of geography into Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In the last few years, North America accounted for a large share of the overall market and is predicted to maintain its leading position in the coming few years. The early adoption of artificial intelligence apps, owing to the presence of a large number of artificial intelligence app vendors are the key factors that are predicted to enhance the growth of the North America market in the near future. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a strong growth in the coming few years and register a promising growth rate in the near future.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Market: Companies

The global artificial intelligence apps market is extremely competitive in nature with a large number of players operating worldwide. The rising adoption of artificial intelligence by diverse industries and the growing focus on technological advancements are the major factors that are projected to enhance the growth of the global artificial intelligence apps market in the coming few years. In addition to this, the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years. Some of the leading players operating in the artificial intelligence apps market across the globe are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Sentient Technologies, IBM Corporation, Appier Inc., AES Corporation, Wipro Limited, Humley Limited, IPSoft Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Onfido, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cobalt Speech, Baidu, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

