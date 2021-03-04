Composites in the Rail Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Composites in the Rail Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

Composites provide significant flexibility in train design and help optimize train performance. Composite materials are largely used in the rail industry, wherein performance improvement is critical and the need to meet regulatory requirements is mandatory. The usage of composite materials in engineering designs has also become essential because of their satisfactory performance in extreme conditions such as high temperature, moisture, pressure, corrosion, and high stress. Rail composites lower energy consumption, facilitate the dampening of vibration to reduce noise levels, and improve passenger comfort. Various other benefits associated with the reduction of railway weight are lower inertia, less track wear, enhanced stability, and ability to achieve high speed.

Among them, glass fiber composite was the highly consumed type of rail composites across the globe.

Global Composites in the Rail market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composites in the Rail.

This report researches the worldwide Composites in the Rail market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Composites in the Rail breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cytec Industries

Gurit

Teijin

Hexcel

Airex

Premier

AIM Altitude

Dartforfd

TPI

Composites in the Rail Breakdown Data by Type

Interior

Exterior

Composites in the Rail Breakdown Data by Application

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

Others

Composites in the Rail Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Composites in the Rail Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Composites in the Rail are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Key Stakeholders

Composites in the Rail Manufacturers

Composites in the Rail Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Composites in the Rail Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

