Connected Retail Market – Projected to Increment at a Phenomenal CAGR of 19.8%

The common aspiration of consumer product manufacturers is to develop products that are of esteemed quality, but invariably, there is a strong need to spread the awareness regarding exactly why their products are superior to the alternatives. Connected retail is a collection of modes via which a company can interact with their customers, which opens vast new opportunities of providing assistance, collecting payments, and delivering at door steps.

On the back of radically increasing ubiquity of smartphones and deepening penetration of social media, the connected retail market is flourishing. According to this business intelligence study, the demand in the global connected retail market will multiply at an impressive CAGR of 19.80% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The analysts of the report have estimated that the hardware and software pertaining to connected retail will produce opportunities worth US$82.31 bn by the end of 2025, substantially up from its evaluated worth of US$19.46 bn in 2017.

On the basis of connectivity, this report segments the connected retail market into Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. In 2016, the Zigbee segment constituted for the maximum demand, which was a reflection of its low cost despite the ability to provide strong connectivity. With Zigbee, retails are able to improve their in-store experience for their customers as well as gain data regarding the frequency of purchases.

On the basis of component, the connected retail market has been bifurcated into hardware and software. In 2016, hardware components provided for more than 60% of the total demand, dominating with rising usage of devices such as RFID, sensors, and POS systems. That being said, the demand for software components is primed to expand at a stronger CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

The market has been further segmented based on end users into Electronics and Appliances, Beauty, Home and personal care, food and beverage, apparel footwear & accessories, home goods, sporting goods and toys and others. Electronic and appliances is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in adoption of gadgets among the population.

Some of the key companies of the global connected retail market are: Cisco Systems (San Jose, California), Verizon (New York, United States) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Seattle, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Belatrix Software (Redwood City, U.S), ARM Holdings PLC (Softbank Group) (Cambridge,U.K), Softweb Solutions Inc. (Chicago, U.S).