Convenience Store Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | POS Nation, ADD Systems, DataMax

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Global Convenience Store Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Convenience Store Software market by product type, application, key companies (AccuPOS, SSCS, PDI, POS Nation, ADD Systems, DataMax, SHENZHEN KEMAI, CStorePro Inc., Petrosoft, Paytronix, Siss, NCR, Oracle, Fujitsu, Shopify, Verifone) and key regions. Convenience Store Software include Convenience Store POS Software, Inventory management software, CRM system and etc.

End-Users of Convenience Store Software can be segmented into two types: SMEs and Large Enterprise. SMEs takes a bigger market size of about 60% of total global share in 2016, and SMEs segment is the also the fast growing group in the world at present.

Currently, the market concentration rate is very low. Regional characteristics of products are obvious. Leading international players include NCR, Oracle, Fujitsu, Verifone, PDI and some others. SSCS, PDI, NCR, Oracle, Paytronix, Verifone are major players in USA market, SHENZHEN KEMAI and Siss are well-known convenience store software brand in China market. There are many small local players spread in each separate countries, to meet the needs of local convenience stores.

USA and Europe are the two largest consumption countries of Convenience Store Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Followed by Japan and China, with a faster growth in the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Convenience Store Software market will register a 6.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2020 million by 2024, from US$ 1380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Convenience Store Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Convenience Store Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web-based

Installed

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AccuPOS, SSCS, PDI, POS Nation, ADD Systems, DataMax, SHENZHEN KEMAI, CStorePro Inc., Petrosoft, Paytronix, Siss, NCR, Oracle, Fujitsu, Shopify, Verifone

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Convenience Store Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Convenience Store Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Convenience Store Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Convenience Store Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Convenience Store Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

