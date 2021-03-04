Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025
Data Backup and Recovery Software Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Data Backup and Recovery Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Data Backup and Recovery Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Data Backup and Recovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Backup and Recovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Veritas Technologies
Veeam
Acronis
StorageCraft
Netapp
Code42
Commvault
Unitrends
Datto
Genie9 Corporation
Softland
Strengthsoft
NTI Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Off-site
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Backup and Recovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Backup and Recovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Backup and Recovery Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Data Backup and Recovery Software Manufacturers
Data Backup and Recovery Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Data Backup and Recovery Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Off-site
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size
2.2 Data Backup and Recovery Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Veritas Technologies
12.1.1 Veritas Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.1.4 Veritas Technologies Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Veritas Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Veeam
12.2.1 Veeam Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.2.4 Veeam Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Veeam Recent Development
12.3 Acronis
12.3.1 Acronis Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.3.4 Acronis Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Acronis Recent Development
12.4 StorageCraft
12.4.1 StorageCraft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.4.4 StorageCraft Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 StorageCraft Recent Development
12.5 Netapp
12.5.1 Netapp Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.5.4 Netapp Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Netapp Recent Development
12.6 Code42
12.6.1 Code42 Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.6.4 Code42 Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Code42 Recent Development
12.7 Commvault
12.7.1 Commvault Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.7.4 Commvault Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Commvault Recent Development
12.8 Unitrends
12.8.1 Unitrends Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.8.4 Unitrends Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Unitrends Recent Development
12.9 Datto
12.9.1 Datto Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.9.4 Datto Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Datto Recent Development
12.10 Genie9 Corporation
12.10.1 Genie9 Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.10.4 Genie9 Corporation Revenue in Data Backup and Recovery Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Genie9 Corporation Recent Development
Continued….
