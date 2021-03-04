Data Wrangling Market Trends in 2019- What Industry Insiders Tell Us about the Future Forecast

Data Wrangling Market – Overview

Advancement in data analytics technology has become an everyday occurrence for enterprises and small businesses, which in turn is opening up new opportunities for business development. Data analytics deals with assembling and transforming newly acquired data into an appropriate and usable form. Furthermore, data analytics technology is frequently used by large enterprises for data cleaning which is a critical part of structuring the data gathered from completed processes. Data wrangling is not only about cleaning and transforming procedures; many other aspects such as merging of different sources, data quality, managing data provenance, and reproducible processes have to be considered. Data wrangling is the technology by which the data required by an application is extracted, identified, integrated, and cleaned, to produce a dataset which is appropriate for analysis and exploration. Data wrangling are broadly used to extract, transform, and load (ETL) platforms and techniques and also require manual work from the domain and technical experts at diverse stages of the process. Even though several tools designed for precise tasks are accessible, software solutions dealing with the whole process are still unique. For the data wrangling process, a deep and broad understanding of the structure, content, quality issues, and necessary transformations, as well as technological resources and appropriate tools are needed. The entire wrangling process is highly effective for unique datasets or small projects.

Data Wrangling Market – Segmentation

The data wrangling market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, enterprise size, business function, component, industry, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into cloud-based and on premise. By the use of cloud-based deployment models, companies can avoid huge expenditure relating to data, software, maintenance cost, and staff. On the basis of enterprise size, the data wrangling market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on business function, the data wrangling market is divided into finance, marketing & sales, operations, human resources, and legal. Enterprises are installing extensive analytical solutions to identify the root cause of equipment failures efficiently and effectively, identify the log pattern, and examine user performance. Data wrangling tools are therefore estimated to be used in profiling, standardizing, and cleaning data. It might help the operations team to have a broader control over their systems. In terms of components, the data wrangling market is divided into tools and services. Further, services are segmented as managed services, consulting services, professional services, and maintenance services. Based on industry, the market is categorized as banking, financial, and insurance services, government, healthcare and life science, retail & e-commerce, travel, automotive & transportation, and IT & telecom. Banking, financial, and insurance vertical is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Data wrangling tools leverage numerous capabilities specifically for banking and financial institutes. On the basis of region, the data wrangling market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period as adoption of data wrangling services is high in this region.

The data wrangling is preferred to traditional data integration, which tends to focus mainly on transformation selection and movement of structured data. There are certain challenges in the data wrangling market which can hinder market growth such as huge cost, errors, etc. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China and Japan are observing growth in data wrangling services. This would create numerous growth opportunities in the data wrangling market.

Data Wrangling Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the data wrangling market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software, Hitachi Vantara, Unifi Software, Ideata Analytics, SAS Institute, TMMData, Datawatch, Alteryx, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Informatica, Teradata, Datameer, Inc., and Rapid Insight among others.

