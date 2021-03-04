Digital Distribution Transformer Solutions Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

Digital Distribution Transformer Solutions Market – Overview

A digital distribution transformer solution is an intelligent transformer that is employed to facilitate better asset management while optimizing cost and enhancing reliability. It basically operates on an expandable platform, which helps make informed decisions about the health and grid conditions of the transformer. The performance data is collected from sensors. It is stored and analyzed within the transformer, offering understanding of how it operates. This provides industries with vital information regarding installations such as data centers, in order to make decisions about maintenance and performance of transformers and support the management of assets. This also includes activities such as optimizing of system performance, scheduling of maintenance, and planned asset replacement. In addition, digital distribution transformer solutions help in reducing on-hand inventory and avoiding prolonged interruptions during operations. Digital distribution transformer solutions are used to calculate the transformer’s consumed life as well as store, measure, and trend the operating data. The solution also uses reliable sensing technology with industrial computing components, which integrates directly into the digital distribution transformer during the manufacturing process. The digital distribution transformer comprises unique sensing and computing functionality that guarantees data accuracy, which is further synchronized to facilitate predictive analytics.

Digital Distribution Transformer Solutions Market – Drivers & Restraints

The global digital distribution transformer solutions market is expanding, due to advantages offered by these solutions such as maximum reliability and optimization of maintenance and operating costs. These solutions also help manage the assets more efficiently. These solutions use connected devices and cloud computing to generate data for a wide range of customers. Digital distribution transformer solutions is one of the new innovations that integrate sensing technology directly with the transformer during the manufacturing process. This results in higher accuracy rate. In addition, these solutions help in downloading of the real-time data. This data and analytics output can be stored for more than 20 years. In addition, digital distribution transformer solutions assist in the measurement of key operating parameters of transformers and identification of operational trends or reasons for failure.

Digital Distribution Transformer Solutions Market – Segmentation

The global digital distribution transformer solutions market can be segmented based on deployment, application, and geography. Based on deployment, the market can be classified into cloud and server. In terms of application, the digital distribution transformer solutions market can be divided into residential, commercial, renewable energy, industrial, data centers, oil, gas & chemical, and others. The oil, gas & chemical segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable rate during the forecast period. This is attributable to the fact that, with the help of digital distribution transformer solutions, key operating parameters can be measured and that one have insights into the condition of grid.

Based on geography, the global digital distribution transformer solutions market can be categorized into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The digital distribution transformer solutions market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, due to increase in the adoption of advanced technologies and high focus on technological innovations in the region. There are several new and distributed sources of energy that call for higher flexibility. This is driving the need for better automation and digitalization. For instance, on March 6, 2018, ABB introduced the world’s first digital distribution transformer in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) at the Dubai World Trade Center. This digital distribution transformer was first released in 2017 and is now commercially available in all countries in GCC.

Digital Distribution Transformer Solutions Market – Key Players

The global digital distribution transformer solutions market is characterized with presence of several key players. Major players in the digital distribution transformer solutions market compete with each other based on product attributes such as price and quality. One of the key players operating in the global market is ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB).

