Future Business Opportunities in Mali: Country Intelligence Report

“Mali: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Mali today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecommunications service revenue reached $857m in 2017 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over 2017-2022 to reach $1,146m by 2022, led by growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile voice services account for the majority share of total telecom service revenue in Mali through the forecast period but will see its revenue gradually drop from $645m in 2017 to $640m by year-end 2022. Mobile data revenue will expand the fastest with a CAGR of 24.1% over 2017-2022 reaching $402m by the end of 2022, driven by increasing smartphone adoption, 3G subscriptions and projected growth in 4G subscriptions.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Mali.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– The overall telecom service revenue in Mali will grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2017-2022.

– Mobile services revenue will reach $1.1bn by 2022, driven by increasing adoption of mobile broadband.

– 2G will remain the most adopted mobile technology across the forecast period 2017-2022, but 3G and 4G subscriptions will grow at a faster rate.

– The top two mobile operators, Orange Mali and Malitel, will face stronger competition with the launch of Telecel Mali. They will be focusing in particular on growing their data and mobile money customer base.

Companies Mentioned:

Orange Mali

Malitel

Telecel Mali

Aidou Telecom

