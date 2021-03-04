Future Growth: Virtual Memory Management Market Sees Promising Growth in 2019

Virtual memory is the ability of an operating system (such as MAC, Linux, and Windows) to manage the memory in case of shortage of the physical memory, by temporarily transferring the data to the disk storage from the random access memory (RAM), with the help of hardware and software solutions.

Virtual memory allows the end-user to run and store more number of applications than the physical memory can support. Computers have a finite amount of memory. Hence, the space is more likely to run out when the customer tries to run multiple programs at the same time. A system having virtual memory can load multiple programs at a time, without any need for purchasing more RAM. In order to access virtual memory, the operating system first divides the memory into swap files or page files. These files have their own fixed addresses. Every page file is stored on the disk and whenever the particular page is required, the operating system copies it from the disk to the physical memory and translates its virtual address into a real address.

The global virtual memory management market can be segmented based on component, software type, enterprise size, and region. Based on component, the market has been bifurcated into software and services. The services segment has been sub-divided into implementation & integration, consulting, and maintenance. In terms of software type, the market has been divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the market has been segmented into large-sized enterprises and small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The large-sized enterprises segment is expected to hold a major share of the virtual memory management market from 2018 to 2026, due to rising awareness about quality of processes and cost-cutting.

In terms of region, the global virtual memory management market has been segregated into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to hold the leading share of the global virtual memory management market from 2018 to 2026, followed by Europe. Canada and the U.S. contribute significantly toward growth of the market in North America. This is attributable to presence of leading players in these countries. Increasing investments in the research and development and rising adoption of advanced solutions by leading players in Canada and the U.S. are driving the virtual memory management market in North America. However, among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to key players operating in the global virtual memory management market between 2018 and 2026, due to significant growth in industrialization in this region. Within the region, countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, China, and Singapore are contributing to the growth of the virtual memory management market in the region. This is primarily due to initiatives taken by governments of these countries to support the growth of small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Players operating in the global virtual memory management market are investing largely in research and development activities to come up with innovative and advanced solutions. Companies are focusing on introducing customized and advanced solutions. Key players operating in the global virtual memory management market include Microsoft Corporation, Vanguard Software Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP. High demand for virtual memory management systems providing more space so as to run applications efficiently and advancements in solutions are expected to drive the global virtual memory management market significantly in the next few years. Key players operating in the global market are focusing on the introduction of advanced services and solutions in order to strengthen their position and expand their customer base.

