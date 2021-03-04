MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Colloidal Silica Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 135 pages with table and figures in it.

Colloidal silica is silica particles that are suspended in a liquid. The liquid is denser than water and has been stabilized electrostatically to allow the particles to stay suspended in the solution. The silica particles are also very small and do not have a large density. If the particles are too large, they will settle out of the solution. If the silica particles are too small, they are difficult to stabilize in a solution. Colloidal silica is not only available in bulk deliveries, but also in plastic drums and IBCs.

Colloidal silica is widely used in various industries: Investment Casting, Catalysts, Textiles and Fabrics, Refractories, Polishing, Paints and Coatings, Paper Industry and Others. Investment casting industry is the largest downstream application, which occupied about 43% market share of global colloidal silica consumption. Paints and Coatings and refractories are the second and third largest applications with 17% and 14% market share.

The worldwide market for Colloidal Silica is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 880 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Colloidal Silica in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Grace

AkzoNobel

Nalco

Fuso Chemical

Evonik

Nissan Chemical

Klebosol(Merck KGaA)

Chemiewerk Bad KÃ¶stritz

Guangdong Well-Silicasol

Qingdao Kido

Jinan Yinfeng SiliCon Products

Zhejiang Yuda Chemical

Remet

Adeka

BÄ°YOTEZ Machinery and Chemicals

Nyacol

Qingdao Haiyang Chemical

Qingdao FSK Foundry Materials

Fuzhou Sanbang Silicon Material

Qingdao Bangsen Silica Gel Desiccant

DKIC

Sterling Chemicals

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Alkaline Colloidal Silica

Acidic Colloidal Silica

Modified Colloidal Silica

Ordinary Colloidal Silica

Investment Casting

Catalysts

Textiles and Fabrics

Refractories

Polishing (Electronic)

Paints and Coatings

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Colloidal Silica product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Colloidal Silica, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Colloidal Silica in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Colloidal Silica competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Colloidal Silica breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Colloidal Silica market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Colloidal Silica sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

