Global Germanium Market Research Report 2019 to 2024

Germanium (Ge), a chemical element between silicon and tin in Group 14 (IVa) of the periodic table, a silvery-gray metalloid, intermediate in properties between the metals and the nonmetals. Germanium did not become economically significant until after 1945, when its properties as a semiconductor were recognized as being of value in electronics. Many other substances now also are used as semiconductors, but germanium remains of primary importance in the manufacture of transistors and of components for devices such as rectifiers and photocells.

Pure germanium is a hard, lustrous, gray-white, brittle metalloid. It has a diamond like crystalline structure and it is similar in chemical and physical properties to silicon. Germanium is stable in air and water, and is unaffected by alkalis and acids, except nitric acid.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, germanium is most commonly produced from sphalerite zinc ores but is also known to be extracted from fly ash coal (produced from coal power plants) and some copper ores. There are also companies producing germanium from germanium scrap metal. Germanium ores minerals are distributed in China, Russia and USA etc. China has the largest reservation. So, China is the largest production region. In 2017, China produced about 104.2 tonne, accounting for 65.23% of global total production.

The worldwide market for Germanium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Germanium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yunnan Germanium

Umicore

Yunnan Chihong Zn and Ge

Teck

Zhonghao Technology

AXT Inc

JSC Germanium

Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan

PPM Pure Metals

Sihuan Zinc and Germanium

Indium Corporation

GEAPP

Photonic Sense

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Germanium Tetrachloride

High-purity GeO2

Germanium Ingot

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IR Optics

Fiber Optics

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Electronic and Solar

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Germanium product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Germanium, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Germanium in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Germanium competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Germanium breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Germanium market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Germanium sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

