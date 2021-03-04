Global Market Study on Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market

The retina and the optic nerve are the two most important parts of the eye. The retina capturers the image that we see and the optic nerve transmits the captured image to the brain for interpretation. Optic nerve damage may be caused by trauma, glaucoma, and multiple sclerosis (MS). In case of optic nerve damage due to trauma, there may be decreased vision or vision loss that may occur 3-6 weeks post trauma. MS is an autoimmune disease, in which the immune system attacks the healthy body tissues and is characterized by vision loss or reduction in over 50% of cases.

There are many types of optic nerve disorders including, Glaucoma, Optic neuritis, Optic nerve atrophy and optic nerve head drusen. While most of the times optic nerve disorders treatment includes symptomatic treatments that may not have an improvement in vision but can prevent further vision loss. Glaucoma is a group of diseases that is caused primarily by increase in fluid pressure in the eye. Optic neuritis is caused due to inflammation of the optic nerve w​_hile the other disorders may be caused due to physical damage to the optic nerve or due to formation of protein or calcium pockets in the optic nerve.

While most types of optic nerve disorders do not have effective treatments, glaucoma has a number of options for symptomatic optic nerve disorders treatment including, eye drops, steroids, Intravenous immune globulin (IVIG)/Plasma Exchange and vitamin B12 injections.

The increase in ageing population prone to optic nerve disorders, increasing prevalence of MS and rise in traumatic injuries in the past decade are some of the factors that supplement the growth of the optic nerve disorders treatment market. However, factors such as lack of awareness, and insufficient healthcare services and infrastructure may hinder the growth of the optic nerve disorders treatment market.

The global market for Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment is segmented on basis of type of optic nerve disorder, type of Optic Nerve Disorders treatment, end user and geography.​_

Based on the type of optic nerve disorder, the global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment market is segmented into:

Glaucoma

Optic neuritis

Others

Based on the type of Optic Nerve Disorders treatment, the global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment market is segmented into:

Eye Drops Prostaglandin analogs​_ Beta blockers Alpha agonists Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (CAIs) Rho khinase inhibitors

Steroids

Intravenous immune globulin (IVIG)/Plasma Exchange

Vitamin B12 injection

Based on the end user, the global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals​_

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment market is anticipated to grow with a moderate growth rate. The Optic Nerve Disorders Treatments are not permanent treatments and do not help to regain vision. These products are mostly used for symptomatic Optic Nerve Disorders treatment and prevention of further vision loss. The global optic nerve disorders treatment market can be broadly classified into eye drops, steroids, IVIG and Vitamin B12 based on treatment type. The optic nerve disorders treatment market can also be categorized based on the type of optic nerve disorder as glaucoma, optic neuritis and others such as Optic nerve atrophy and Optic nerve head dru​_sen. Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers and ophthalmology clinics are some of the end users where optic nerve disorders treatment may be prescribed.

North America and Europe Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment market is expected to hold the maximum market together in the global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment market. This is due to increasing healthcare spending, awareness and better healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment market is expected to have a significant growth rate due to the lucrative opportunities for emerging players and local players, slowly improving healthcare infrastructure, and ageing population prone to optic nerve disorders. However, due to lack of awareness in the low middle-income countries, may significantly impact the demand of Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment in these regions, which may further hampers the growth of Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment market.

The Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment market includes some key players such as Pfizer Inc., Allergan, Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Bausch & Lomb, among others.​

