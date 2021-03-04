Global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Projected to be worth US$143.2 mn by 2020 -TMR

Phenoxyethanol preservatives falls in the classification of mono alkyl ethers which are either obtained naturally from green tea, or is developed after a chemical reaction between through the reaction between 2-Phenol. Phenoxyethanol preservatives are aromatic in nature and possess important valuable properties. These compounds are based on ethylene monophenyl glycol ethers, which are used widely in making of ointments, detergents, cleaners, and cosmetics. Commercially these compounds are known by their trade names which are ethylene glycol monophenyl ether (EGPhE), Dowanol Eph, phenyl cellosolve, and rose ether.

The global phenoxyethanol preservatives market is expected to expand at a 5.9% of robust CAGR during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. In 2013, the market was evaluated to be of worth US$95.8 mn. This figure is estimated to surge around worth US$143.2 mn by 2024 end.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phenoxyethanol-preservatives-market.html

Pharmaceutical Segment to Lead Market Due to High Demand

Based on volume, in 2013, the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market was dominated by phenoxyethanol P5. The mentioned segment consist of below 5 ppm free phenol content, as a result of which it has more preference in terms of volume since this compound is utilized in several beauty products. The market for phenoxyethanol P5 is foreseen to grow at a substantial pace as far as demand is considered in the forthcoming years.

The global phenoxyethanol preservatives market is categorized based on the applications into dyes and inks, pharmaceuticals, home and personal care, and so on. Among these the pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market as far as development rate is concerned in the span of coming few years. In 2013, on the basis of volume, the mentioned segment held over 15% phenoxyethanol preservatives market. Moreover, home and personal care is likely to sustain as a key application in the market based on the demand volume in upcoming years.

Popularity of Phenoxyethanol Preservatives in Beauty Products to Help Asia Pacific to Lead Market

In 2013, Asia Pacific led the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market based on rate of demand and produced volume. The mentioned region in 2013, accounted for share of 40% as per the volume. It is likely for Asia Pacific to hold its lead in the phenoxyethanol preservatives market in the upcoming years as well, because of the popularity for phenoxyethanol preservatives in detergents and beauty care products. Asia Pacific is estimated to take the main stage in the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market as per the preservative production.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4450

China was the major user of phenoxyethanol preservatives market since past few years. The rate of development of the phenoxyethanol preservatives market in China has been additionally impelled by the establishment of new development milestones. Then again, Europe is estiamated to experience a moderate rate of development, as the demand for regular preservatives-based beautifying agents is picking up pace, when contrasted with their other competitives. The demand in North America for phenoxyethanol preservatives is likely to remain temperate in the span of upcoming years, inferable from a developed medical sector.

Major players in the phenoxyethanol preservatives market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Symrise, Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., and Clariant Corporation.