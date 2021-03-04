Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Industry Report Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 139 pages with table and figures in it.

The TFL is a melamine-saturated dcor paper that is thermally fused directly to the substrate such as MDF or particle board. Particleboard and MDF are ideal substrates for TFL because they are consistent, uniform in strength and free of defects.

Scope of the Report:

More than 70% of global melamine consumption is for laminates and wood adhesives production. Laminates are found in products such as furniture, floors, kitchen cabinets and countertops, and walls. Wood adhesives based on melamine are found in a number of wood products including medium-density fiberboard (MDF), particleboard, and plywood. Melaminemodified wood adhesives improve the durability and moisture resistance of the final woodboard.At the same time, most medium-density fiberboards (MDF) are processed into TFL. A small number of MDF are sold directly as raw materials.

Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for TFL. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

Continued efforts to reduce formaldehyde emissions are likely to continue in all regions. This has a positive effect on TFL consumption since melamine is a strong formaldehyde-binding agent. So-called “low-formaldehyde” boards use more melamine-modified wood adhesives in their manufacture. Increased melamine content results in reduced formaldehyde off-gassing. TFL is mainly used for furniture, interior decoration and store fixtures. In 2017, furniture application held 47.5% of the consumption market share.

The worldwide market for Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 10400 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kronospan MandP Kaindl

TEEHOME

Swiss Krono Group

Roseburg

Arauco

Sonae Industria

DareGlobal Wood

Egger

Panel Processing

Fuxiang

Shengguo Tree

MJB Wood Group

AICA Kogyo

Panolam Industries International

Uniboard

Wilsonart

Dongwha Malaysia

Funder America

Specialty Laminates

Purbanchal Laminates

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Woodgrain

Marble

Solid Color

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Furniture

Interior Decoration

Store Fixtures

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

