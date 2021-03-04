Increasing Adoption of Technology to Boost Global Desktop as a Service Market

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is a desktop virtualization service hosted on the cloud. Desktop as a Service facilitates management of computer resources such as desktops, laptops, and handheld units. In Desktop as a Service, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is outsourced to a third-party service provider along with all the responsibilities of maintaining upgrades, storage, security, and data backup. Desktop as a Service enables users to access virtual desktops from anywhere. It offers features such as disaster recovery, data security, increased performance, cost minimization, and personalization. Therefore, small and medium organizations are largely adopting Desktop as a Service virtualization. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) require quality IT services but lack finances which leads to the outsourcing of virtual desktop infrastructure i.e. Desktop as a Service. DaaS allows easy scaling up or scaling down of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

In Desktop as a Service, the desktop is synched with cloud; therefore, data gets saved automatically from the virtual desktop. Increasing demand for cloud-based virtual solutions in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is driving the Desktop as a Service market. The market is maturing with growing demand from larger organizations as well. However, high network bandwidth requirement is hindering the growth of the market. Latency and security are the key challenges in the Desktop as a Service market. However, with growing availability of computing power and internet speeds at reasonable prices, these challenges will have lesser impact on the market and it is expected to flourish over the forecast period.

Desktop as a Service market is witnessing major trends such as Hyper Converged Infrastructures (HCI). HCI wraps storage, networking, compute, and virtualization resources into a single box controlled by software. Technological advancements such as operating system diversity and hosting graphics heavy workloads are expected to create growth opportunities in the Desktop as a Service market. Today, companies demand the ability to support both Windows and Linux operating systems in public or private hosted data centers and in varied platforms. Therefore, vendors in the Desktop as a Service market are focusing on providing flexible and centrally managed solutions. Developments in the Desktop as a Service market will impact enterprise security, workplace flexibility, and mobility.

The global Desktop as a Service market is segmented on the basis of cloud type, desktop type, model, and region. The market is segmented on the basis of cloud type into private, public, and hybrid. In terms of desktop type, the market is segmented into persistent and non-persistent. With persistent desktops, each user gets an own desktop, and in the non-persistent type, desktops are shared among end-users and the end-users are unable to retain data. Demand for persistent desktops is increasing and the segment is expected to expand backed by availability of efficient storage solutions. On the basis of model, the market is segmented as desktop virtualization, application virtualization, presentation virtualization, pooled desktops, and personal desktops.

Based on geography, the Desktop as a Service market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America, and Europe. North America is expected to dominate the market due to developed IT and telecommunications infrastructure and highest cloud technology adoption in the region. Asia Pacific region will experience significant growth in the Desktop as a Service market due to increasing number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Key players in the Desktop as a Service market include VMware, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., NetApp, Inc. (Solidfire), Cisco Systems, Inc. and Leostream Corporation. VMware, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc and Citrix Systems, Inc. are the leading players in the Desktop as a Service market.

