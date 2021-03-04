INDUSTRIAL CYBERSECURITY SOLUTION MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

In 2017, the global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Cybersecurity Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell

Honeywell

ABB

Schneider Electric

McAfee, LLC

Siemens AG

Symantec Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

Startup Ecosystem

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Antivirus

Firewall

SCADA Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Others

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3339341-global-industrial-cybersecurity-solution-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy & Utilities

Transportation Systems

Chemical and Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Cybersecurity Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Antivirus

1.4.3 Firewall

1.4.4 SCADA Encryption

1.4.5 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

1.4.6 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

1.4.7 Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

1.4.8 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

1.4.9 Unified Threat Management (UTM)

1.4.10 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

1.4.11 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Energy & Utilities

1.5.3 Transportation Systems

1.5.4 Chemical and Manufacturing

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Size

2.2 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Dell

12.3.1 Dell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Introduction

12.3.4 Dell Revenue in Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dell Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell

12.4.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Introduction

12.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.5 ABB

12.5.1 ABB Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Introduction

12.5.4 ABB Revenue in Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ABB Recent Development

12.6 Schneider Electric

12.6.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Introduction

12.6.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.7 McAfee, LLC

12.7.1 McAfee, LLC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Introduction

12.7.4 McAfee, LLC Revenue in Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 McAfee, LLC Recent Development

12.8 Siemens AG

12.8.1 Siemens AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Introduction

12.8.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.9 Symantec Corporation

12.9.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Introduction

12.9.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3339341-global-industrial-cybersecurity-solution-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com