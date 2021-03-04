Mammography Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

The mammography is a standard screening and diagnostic technique that is used to monitor breast tissues for the presence of tumor. Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer among females, worldwide. The risk of breast cancer increases with aging and is common in female aged 40 years and above.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the US.

The key factors for boosting the demand for the growth of the mammography market are, the growing prevalence of breast cancer, technological improvements in the field of breast imaging, and investment from various organizations in breast cancer monitoring campaigns.

Increasing cases of hormonal imbalance fueling the growth of mammography market

Old people and patients suffering from hormonal syndromes are at high risk of breast cancer. For example, menopausal hormone therapy upsurges risk of breast cancer. Numerous factors for instance, increasing geriatric population and growing number of circumstances of hormonal misbalances are estimated to fuel the growth of global mammography market.

Furthermore, rising awareness about mammography systems is projected to fuel the growth of mammography market. While factors such as discomfort to the patients and side effects related to mammography are hampering the growth of mammography market, lack of precise results will also be the limiting factor associated with the growth of global mammography market.

Mammography Market: Segmentation

The global mammography market has been segmentation on the basis of product type, technology type, end use, and region.

The segmentation on the basis of product type:

Breast Tomosynthesis

Film Screen Systems

X-Ray

Others

The segmentation on the basis of technology type:

Digital Mammography

Analog Mammography

3-D Mammography

2-D Mammography

The segmentation on the basis of end use:

Hospitals

Special Clinics

Diagnosis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Educational & Research Institutes

Mammography Market: Competitive Landscape

The prominent key players in the global mammography market are Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Hologic, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, PLANMED OY, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Konica Minolta, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and BET Medical.

The manufacturers operating in the field of mammography market are focusing on expanding the product portfolio with enhancing the features and the precision of the product.

Hologic Inc., one of leading US-based manufacturers of mammography systems, recently announced European CE Mark for LOCalizer Wireless Breast Lesion Localization System. The system is designed for targeting and marking of lesions for breast-conserving surgery guidance.

Earlier in 2018, Hologic announced the expansion of a suite of breast health products, including ultrasound, interventional, screening, and surgical solutions. The company also launched new products, such as breast stabilization system and Clarity HD-3D imaging technology, Viera portable breast ultrasound and Brevera breast biopsy system with CorLumina imaging technology.

These technological improvements and the up gradation of various features in the mammography systems is efficiently fuelling the growth of the mammography market across the globe during the forecast period.

Mammography Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the significant share in the global mammography market, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer among women in the US. Also, the high spending in research and development sector primarily by the US is supporting the growing demand for the mammography systems and thus, focus of North America on research and development is boosting the growth of mammography market. For instance, the United States is leading the global ranking in research & development which is equivalent to 2.84% of its GDP.

Europe is also expected to capture the substantial share in the global mammography market due to the rapid advancement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness in public about health is fuelling the growth of the mammography market in Europe. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rates in the mammography market, owing to the increasing adoption of mammography systems and rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure in countries of the region.