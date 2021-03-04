Overview of Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) Market: Size, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast till 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Special graphite mainly refers to the high-intensity, high-density, high purity graphite products, has very important applications in many areas such as electronics, aerospace, defense, nuclear power, metallurgy and others.

Scope of the Report:

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, special graphite market has a certain potential in Europe, USA and Japan. These areas demand are relatively stable. In China, special graphite industry maintains a rapid growth. Since 2004, many companies have established factories in China. During this same time, the Chinese local companies are also growing rapidly. Toyo Tanso, SGL Group, Tokai Carbon, Mersen and IBIDEN are the world’s top five well-known manufacturers. Toyo Tanso is the world’s largest Special Graphite manufacturer. In 2016, Toyo Tanso accounted for 17% of the market production share. Many Chinese companies have entered the industry since 2010, which greatly exacerbated the industry’s competitive trend.

In the world, the consumption areas of special graphite are mainly China, Germany, USA, Korea and Japan. China is the largest consumption in the world, which occupied about 44% in 2016. From 2012 to 2017, the average consumption growth rate of Special Graphite has more than 10%. In 2012-2014, the highly developed PV industry has led to the development of this industry. In 2014-2016, the global PV industry showed a trend of shrinking, which led directly to the decline in demand for special graphite.

In future, the world special graphite consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, special graphite has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in special graphite downstream products, the world special graphite capacity will continue to expand. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to special graphite industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology. In futureï¼Œsome Chinese manufactures can catch up with the world’s leading technology.

The worldwide market for Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toyo Tanso

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

Entegris

Nippon Carbon

SEC Carbon

GrafTech

Morgan

Schunk

Fangda Carbon

Datong XinCheng

Sinosteel

Henan Tianli

KaiYuan Special Graphite

Zhongnan Diamond

Qingdao Tennry Carbon

Dahua Glory Special Graphite

Shida Carbon

Baofeng Five-star Graphite

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Isotropic Graphite

Extruded Graphite

Molded Graphite

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Electrical Discharge Machining

Foundry and Metallurgy Field

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

