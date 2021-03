Photo Couplers Market Is Anticipated To Register A Significant CAGR Over A Forecast Period

Global Photo couplers Market: Introduction

A photo coupler is an electronic device which is used for the transmission of electric signals by the use of light between two circuits. So the photo couplers are the passive optical components which are used to split or combine the transmission data from optical fibers. The main purpose of the photo couplers is to prevent the damaging of components on one side of the circuit caused due to distorting transmission of the high voltages or frequently changing voltages on the other side of the circuit. The photo couplers consists of the light sensitive receiver that is a single photo diode, photo-resistor, photo-SCR, photo-transistor, or a photo-TRIAC and a light emitter, the LED. So the photo couplers contains the light source such as an LED which converts electrical signal into the light, this light then travels through a closed optical channel and a photo sensor, which detects the incoming light and generates electric energy directly or it will modulate the electric current flowing from an external power supply. The photo couplers are basically used for AC and DC power control, signal isolation, PC communications, power supply regulation and microprocessor input/output switching.

Global Photo couplers Market: Drivers and Challenges

The photo couplers forms an integral part of the automation process and there is an increase in automation in the manufacturing sector which is one of the key factors driving the growth of the photo couplers market during the forecast period. Moreover, in emerging countries, growth is seen in the industrial and automotive sector, which is one more factor driving the growth of the photo couplers market. The photo couplers are used in the Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and the rise in demand of such vehicles is another factor fueling the growth of the photo couplers market. The photo couplers are also used in the motor derives and renewable energy systems, also the renewable energy sources such as wind turbine inverters and solar inverters are gaining importance sue to depletion of non-renewable energy sources, hence these factors have boosted demand and growth of the renewable energy across the globe. This has also benefited for the growth of the photo couplers market.

There is an intrinsic wear out of the photo couplers components which is anticipated to restrain the growth of the photo couplers market during the forecast period. Moreover, the photo couplers provide low data rates and have high power consumption, which is another factor restricting the growth of the photo couplers market.

Global Photo couplers Market: Segmentation

The photo couplers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, pin type, end user and region.

The photo couplers market segmentation by product type,

Phototransistor Photo couplers

High Performance Photo couplers

Phototriac Photo couplers

Others

The photo couplers market segmentation by pin type,

4 Pin

5 Pin

6 Pin

7 Pin and above

The photo couplers market segmentation by end user,

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

Global Photo couplers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In April 2017, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of capacitive energy storage and power delivery solutions, completed acquisition of Nesscap Energy, Inc., a technology provider for cells & modules for industrial applications. With this acquisition Maxwell Technologies, Inc. will be able to deliver more products and technologies faster to our global customer base.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global photo couplers market identified across the value chain include Broadcom Limited, Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Vishay Intertechnology and Isocom Limited.

