Smart Cities In Europe: Regional Status and Key Case Studies

“Smart Cities in Europe: Regional Status & Key Case Studies”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the smart cities market in Europe. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the smart city market, smart city value chain, and ecosystem dynamics in the region. It also analyzes key trends and smart city projects being implemented in Europe.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2956391

Smart city initiatives are developing in Europe as growing urban population and economy are consolidating the positioning of several European cities as premium service, trade and competition hubs. Smart city projects revolve around four priority areas in Europe: sustainable urban mobility, sustainable district and built environment, integrated infrastructure and processes, and enhanced public services.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Smart cities taxonomy & market context: an overview of the smart city context in Europe and analysis of the smart city value-chain and role of telcos.

– The situation of smart cities in Europe: an overview on the main smart city opportunities and challenges and how these are driving and impacting smart city investments. This section also analyzes the role of telcos within smart city projects in Europe.

– Smart city case studies: this section details the business model and strategies of two smart city projects in Europe. It also details telco involvement in these projects.

– Key findings and recommendations: the insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for smart city stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Key Findings

– Developed ICT infrastructure in many European countries is supporting the development of smart city initiatives.

– Common standards and regulatory environments in the region have further spurred the deployment of smart city projects.

– Governments in Europe are playing a key role in the deployment and funding smart city projects.

– In general, European telecom operators act in the smart city value chain as connectivity service providers and a number of them have been going up the smart city value chain by providing more integrated solutions.

Scope

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Overview of the smart city context in Europe and analysis of the smart city value-chain and role of telcos.

– Overview on the main smart city opportunities and challenges and how these are driving and impacting smart city investments. Analyzes the role of telcos within smart city projects in Europe.

– Business model and strategies of two smart city projects in Europe and telco involvement in these projects.

– Key findings and a set of recommendations for smart city stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2956391

Reasons to buy

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the value chain and business models of smart city projects in Europe. It helps executives fully understand smart city market dynamics, determine key smart city positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans and optimize return on investments.

– Two case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around two smart city projects in the region, including scope, services, budgets and timelines. The case studies also give an overview of the type of smart city solutions, use cases and value propositions telcos have rolled out. This will help telecom executives craft adapted smart city strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

– The report discusses concrete opportunities in the smart cities market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for smart city market participants, including telecom service providers.

Companies Mentioned:

Amber Data

@mail.ru

AT Consulting

Bars Group

Beeline

Cifra 1

Cisco

Citelum

COWI

Ericsson

EY

Fors

Forsait

Hitachi

IT-Grad

KPMG

KPOK

Living PlanIT

Maxima Telecom

Megafon

MTC

Norbit

Prevas

PWC

Ramboll

Rostelecom

SAP Hana

Sigfox

Silver Spring Networks

SmartBin

Tableau

Targit

TDC

Technolution

Tele2

Telenor

VimpelCom

WDSi Group

Yandex

Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/smart-cities-in-europe-regional-status-and-key-case-studies

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.