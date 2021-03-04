SSC Tester Market Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2028

An SCC tester is fundamentally known as a slump cone concrete tester. An SCC tester is used for determining the workability and consistency of fresh concrete. One of its important functions is also to determine the water/cement ratio of a concrete mixture. An SCC tester is used to determine or to verify the superiority of a sample on the field or in a laboratory. An SCC tester detects the characteristics of fresh concrete. The test performed by anSCC tester is to determine the slum flow and the compacting time of fresh concrete.

Concrete testing is one of the important aspects to be considered while constructing any structure or building. The quality and strength of concrete plays a significant role in the construction field. The demand for SCC testers has been increasing in applications such as construction of pipes, drains, roads, dams, bridges, buildings, etc.

Lately, governments around the world are investing a lot for improving the construction and infrastructure field. At present, the construction sector is a widely developing segment in various counties around the world. This is expected to fuel growth of the SCC tester market.

Low Cost with High Benefits Associated with SSC Testers to Drive Global Market Growth

The prominent benefit offered by an SCC tester is that it is the simplest test to determine the workability of concrete. Coupled with this, the cost associated with SCC testers is very low, which is fuelling the growth of this market. Also, SCC testers provide immediate results related to fresh concrete. Due to these factors, SCC testers are used all over the globe. Ultimately, these parameters are driving growth of the SCC tester market.

Manufacturers are introducing advanced products for example, Multiserw-Morek, one of the vendors of SCC testers, launched a low-cost steel sheet SCC tester with protection against corrosion, which is lightweight, and also a portable SCC tester.

The low maintenance cost associated with SCC testers is significantly surging the growth of the SCC tester market. SCC testers are easy to use and give quick results, and these factors are also helping improve growth of the market.

Improper Mixing Methods can Lead to Incorrect Results

A restraint to the growth of the SCC tester market is that the mixing methods, admixtures, properties of materials, and dosage can affect the calculations and lead to incorrect results. Also, neglecting cleanness before and after usage can affect the working of an SCC tester. These are some of the obstacles that can affect growth of the market for SCC testers.

SCC Tester Market: Segmentation

The SCC tester market has been segmented on the basis of test, end result, application, end use, and region.

Segmentation on the Basis of Test:

Workability

Water/Cement Ratio

Consistency

Segmentation on the Basis of End Result:

True Slump

Zero Slump

Shear Slump

Collapsed Slump

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Piping

Bridges

Dams

Roads

Segmentation on the Basis of End Use:

Construction Industry

Civil Engineering

Government Contracts

SCC Tester Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the SCC tester market are Aimil Ltd., Acme scientific International, MICROTEKNIK, Sun LabTek Equipments Pvt. Ltd., NL Scientific Instruments Sdn Bhd, HUMBOLDT Mfg. Co., MATEST, etc.

SCC Tester Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, major economies such as Germany, United States, Japan, and China are capturing a substantial market share in the SCC tester market. Owing to fast growth in the construction and infrastructure segment, there has been an increase in the use of SCC testers. Growing concerns of various countries such as the United Arab Emirates and India are also significant influences that are driving the growth of the SCC tester markets in these areas. Similarly, Europe is expected to observe decent growth in the global SCC tester market, owing to increasing government funding towards automation and construction technologies. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to increase at a higher CAGR, owing to numerous steps taken by governments in development activities in the sector of construction and infrastructure.