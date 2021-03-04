Surge in Construction Activities to Promote Global Stearate Market By 2020

Owing to the increase in demand for additives in the rubber and plastic processing industries, the global market for stearates is anticipated to increase with the advent of time. Stearates are basically the esters and salts of stearic or fatty acids and may be produced by directly reacting stearic acid with metal oxides and hydroxides. Stearates also help in the compounding and processing of plastics as release agents and acid scavengers.

Factors driving the global market for stearates is the rapidly increasing demand for additives both in the rubber and plastic industries. Stearates works as an acid scavenger for processing and compounding plastics. During this procedure, stearates facilitate and outrun the formation of low-friction and clean surfaces. Apart from that, industries like personal care, textile, pharmaceutical, and construction are also anticipated to be accelerating the growth of the market globally.

There is an increase in demand for stearates from the end user industries like textile industry, pharmaceutical industry, and even the personal care industry. This surge in demand is anticipated to soar the global stearate market in the years to come.

A major factor estimated to boost the global stearates market is the multiple use of stearates in various industries. Stearates can be used in used plastics like polyethylene chloride and polyvinyl as well. Construction industry is seen to be demanding more for stearates because water seepage causes high amount of damage and it can be fixed with stearates. Since water leakage can cause the building structure to weaken, stearates is used to fix this kind of issues. Stearate when comes into contact with water changes its form into gel and this get then blocks the water in the building.

The global stearates market is estimated to be worth US$4.99 bn within the forecast period of 2014 to 2020 with a CAGR of 5.0%.

Magnesium Stearate to Overpower Market with Respect to Pharmaceutical Industry

In terms of segmentation on the basis of product, the global stearates market is classified into Aluminum monostearate, Sodium stearate, Magnesium stearate, Zinc stearate, and Calcium stearate. The market is estimated to be drawing more revenue from sodium stearate as compared to other segments. This is due to the releasing and excellent lubrication properties of sodium stearate that makes it the most apt for plastic and rubber processing. On the other hand, magnesium stearate is anticipated to overpower the rest of the products as per the growth rate is concerned. Magnesium stearate is mostly used in pharmaceutical sector as process catalyst and lubricant while manufacturing dietary supplements and tablets.

On the basis of end-user segmentation, the market for stearates is categorized into Paints & coatings, Plastic & rubber processing, Building & construction, and Pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment is further sub-divided into Rx, and OTC. Other end use industries are paper and pulp. Among all end users, the segment with the most prominent record of shareholding are the rubber and plastic processing industry.