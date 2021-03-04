UK Retail Occasions Market, 2018 Key occasions overall: market sizes & growth rates by Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Amazon, Marks & Spencer, Argos, Morrisons, Debenhams, Card Factory, Clintons, John Lewis, Primark, B&Q, Wilko, Sports Direct, Next, JD Sports, WH Smith

“UK Retail Occasions Market, 2018”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive overview of the market size for key occasions from 2014 to 2018. The report analyses the market growth and the market shares of the top five retailers for each key occasion overall, and for core categories.

Key occasions, including Valentine’s Day, Easter and Halloween, accounted for 10.9% of the total retail market in 2018 as Black Friday has driven growth since 2014. Grocers are dominant in the market shares of key occasions across numerous categories.

Scope

– The total key occasions market has grown 7.6% from 2014 to 2018, driven in particular by Black Friday as it gained importance in the UK.

– Christmas is by far the most important occasion, as it makes up 45.3% of the total key occasions market, but expenditure growth on the occasion has remained fairly stable from 2014 to 2018.

– Grocers dominate the overall market shares of key occasions, including Christmas and Easter, due to the importance of food & grocery items for occasions and the convenience of these retailers.

Reasons to buy

– Use our in-depth market insight to gain knowledge of the market sizes of key retail occasions from 2014 to 2018, including Christmas, Mother’s Day and Black Friday.

– Understand which retailers perform well in different categories, such as seasonal food & grocery and gifts, within the key occasions using our detailed market shares.

Companies Mentioned:

Tesco

ASDA

Sainsbury’s

Amazon

Marks & Spencer

Argos

Morrisons

Debenhams

Card Factory

Clintons

John Lewis

Primark

B&Q

Wilko

Sports Direct

Next

JD Sports

WH Smith

Waterstones

The Works

Blackwells

Poundland

Aldi

Dixons Carphone

Boots

Arcadia

Smyths Toys

B&M

Mothercare

