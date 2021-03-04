Video Mediastinoscope Market Expected To Reach At A Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Mediastinoscopy is a procedure used to examine the mediastinum or the space behind the breast bone, between the two lungs. Video Mediastinoscope is a device that is similar to a thoracoscope and can be attached to a camera for live Video during the procedure. The Video Mediastinoscope is used to diagnose a number of cancers around the mediastinum including lung cancer and lymphoma. A number of studies suggest that the diagnostic yield of Video Mediastinoscope is comparable to that of thoracoscope.

A Video Mediastinoscope can be used for both diagnosis as well as surgery. Some of the applications include lymph node biopsy, foreign body removal, Lymphadenectomy and other similar procedures. Video Mediastinoscope are most widely used for diagnosis of lung cancer. There have been a number of successful lung cancer resections that have been conducted post diagnosis of lung cancer using Video Mediastinoscope. However, development of new technology such as endoscopic and endobronchial ultrasound guided aspiration, many surgeons are moving away from routine mediastinoscopy prior to lung cancer resection. Availability of more advance technology and further development in technology is expected to hinder the growth of the Video Mediastinoscope market.

Factors such as increase in prevalence of lung cancer, increase on healthcare spending and improvement in healthcare infrastructure along with increased awareness and diagnosis of cancers is expected to aid the growth of the market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to have a decline in the use of Video Mediastinoscope over the forecast period due to adoption of other advance technologies in these regions. However, Video Mediastinoscope market is expected to gain traction in developing countries such as China and India, leading to a higher growth rate in the Asia Pacific region. However, since a number of alternative procedures and devices are available that have a lower price, are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market significantly over the forecast period.

Regulatory recommendations such as European Society of Thoracic Surgeons, European Respiratory Society and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, recommend endobronchial ultrasound guided aspiration as the first staging method to biopsy N2 nodes in lung cancer. In case endobronchial ultrasound guided aspiration tests are negative, the patient should then undergo mediastinoscopy to rule out a false negative. Changes in regulations and recommendation to use advance technology is expected to further reduce the growth of the Video Mediastinoscope market.

The global market for Video Mediastinoscope is segmented on basis of application, end user and geography.

Based on the application, the global Video Mediastinoscope market is segmented into:

Lung Cancer

Lymphoma

Mesothelioma

Others

Based on the end user, the global Video Mediastinoscope market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

The global Video Mediastinoscope market is anticipated to grow with a moderate growth rate. The Video Mediastinoscope is used during a number of VATS procedures for lung cancer, lymphoma and other diagnostic purposes. Based on the end user, the global Video Mediastinoscope market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and research institutes.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27952

North America and Europe Video Mediastinoscope market is expected to hold the maximum market together in the global Video Mediastinoscope market. This is due to technology advancements, increasing healthcare spending, awareness and better healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific Video Mediastinoscope market is expected to have a significant growth rate due to the lucrative opportunities for emerging players and local players, increasing awareness and slowly improving healthcare infrastructure. However, due to insufficient budget and lack of awareness in the low middle-income countries, may significantly impact the demand of Video Mediastinoscope in these regions, which may further hampers the growth of Video Mediastinoscope market.

The Video Mediastinoscope market includes some key players such as Karl Storz, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Thoramet Surgical Products, Inc.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27952