Virtual PBX Market – Leading Players Envisioned by the Analysts Forecast

The global Virtual PBX market is projected to be driven by the fact that it helps in the reduction of total cost of ownership. A hosted PBX system helps reduce the total cost of ownership by minimizing capital expenditure as the system requires only the yearly phone fee unlike an on-premise PBX solution which requires PBX server, annual maintenance, and in-house IT staff.

There are numerous additional benefits apart from the quantifiable benefits of a hosted PBX solution that are hard to quantify, such as freeing up staff time who would have been managing on-premise PBX, increased employee productivity, and improved customer satisfaction. Also, by paying monthly subscription charges, companies could convert their capital expenditure into operational expenditure. Cost savings through reduced phone and fax charges, eliminating PBX hardware requirements, and reduced administration costs is driving the Virtual PBX market.

A cloud-based PBX system offers cost advantage as the main cost factor of a cloud-based system is its service charge, while eliminating the cost of upgrading hardware and software, phone lines, and reassigning staff to other tasks in the business. Virtual PBX helps lighten the cost burden. Administration and operations count for major cost savings for a cloud-based PBX over an on-premise PBX.

It reduces network complexity, allowing cloud service providers to host several virtual networks and also reduces the implementation and activation time. Due to the rising adoption of telco cloud, small and medium sized businesses are deploying more and more Virtual PBX, which creates ample opportunities for service providers to capture more market share.

Several strategies and approaches have been established to increase the efficiency of companies over the years. Cloud based solution is considered to be one of the most promising factors in these strategies. Startups as well as leading players in the market are prepared to collaborate with each other and complement their offerings. Collaboration of offerings encourages collaborative working, allowing key players to retain their dominance.

The deal becomes a win-win for the two companies as the new player gets easy access to the market which might not be welcoming and the market leaders increase their efficiency and develop new business models, such as shared networks.

Growth in mobile telecommunication technology has enabled people to remain connected to the Internet from anywhere in the world. This has created the need to develop specialized solutions for mobile operating systems such as Android and iOS. Companies in the Virtual PBX market are also working on maximizing the bandwidth speed.

The VoIP system makes use of a variety of codecs to decompose and compress voice data, which is further allowed to travel over the internet. Hence, growth in mobile telecommunication technology is also boosting the Virtual PBX market growth.