Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- ABB, Alphabet, Amazon, Asustek, Blue Frog Robotics and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Alphabet
Amazon
Asustek Computer
Blue Frog Robotics
Bsh Hausgeräte
Fanuc
Hanson Robotics
Harman International Industries
IBM
Intel
Jibo
Kuka
LG
Mayfield Robotics
Microsoft
Neurala
Nvidia
Promobot
Softbank
Xilinx
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3899472-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-robots-market-research-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Robot Type
Service
Industria
by Offering
GPU
MPU
by Technology
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Segment by Application
Public Relations
Stock Management
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3899472-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-robots-market-research-report-2019
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)