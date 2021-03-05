Colorimeter Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

According to an analytical research study by Future Market Insights (FMI), over 2,400 thousand colorimeters were sold in 2018 over 5% in 2019. Light emitting diodes (LED) have emerged as the preferred light source for colorimeters, accounting for nearly 80% of overall sales in 2018.

In line with the revolutionary shift toward LED technologies in general lighting, key players in the colorimeter market have been working on the advancements in LED-based illuminants, and their evaluations for calorimetric use. This is further backed by the constant seek of manufacturers for new reference spectrum for colorimeter calibration. Developments in LED reference spectrum have significantly ebbed the spectral mismatch errors in daylight measurements, gaining firm foothold as feasible alternative to tungsten filament.

High cost associated with sophisticated research tools and sensors has confined adoption to a small cohort of well-funded researchers. However, an open-source colorimeter design and development approach, using additive manufacturing and easily available discrete components, has been witnessed to deliver greater performance compared to their commercial portable variants.

Open-source colorimeters serve as an economically viable solution for most end-users, as they serve as productive platform for design derivation and development, while offering enhanced reproducibility. As the focus on unprecedented access to cost-effective sophisticated instrumentation gains emphasis among manufacturers and end-users alike, it is highly likely that the open-source development approach will gain significant momentum in the colorimeter market in the upcoming years.

The study opines that food & beverage continues to retain its supremacy as leading end-user of colorimeter, with global sales evaluated at over 550 thousand units in 2018. Criticality of maintaining precision in process control, while complying with product quality specifications, have been key demand determinants of colorimeter in the food & beverage industry. Advancements in colorimeters have meant that food & beverage manufacturers are offered with convenience in real-time product quality assurance, loss reduction, and impurity detection.

Smartphone Colorimetry Gains Traction as “State-of-the-Art” Solution

Smartphone-based colorimeters have gained widespread acceptance in line with advancements in devices with enhanced computational capability, user-friendly interface and portable designs, and compatibility with data acquisition. Despite their application potential in interdisciplinary fields, ranging from biological and chemical sensing, to medical science and water monitoring, design-related challenges prevail regarding impact of distinctive issues on quantitative evaluation process.

As leading players in the colorimeter market continue to put efforts on enhancing performance of smartphone-based colorimeters, future prospects are bright for these variants, and are expected to witness significant momentum as state-of-the-art solution for end-users.

The report states that North America continues to steer colorimeter sales, and held over one-fourth volume share in 2018. A key factor underpinning sales of colorimeters in the region is strict government mandates on quality conformance standards in industrial sectors, particularly in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. On the other hand, colorimeter market in Asia-Pacific continues to pose a close competition to the market in North America, as demand for food & beverage and medication rises in line with growing population and diseases prevalence in the region.

This report of FMI also offered a forecast of the colorimeter market for the period 2018 to 2027. The report envisages the colorimeter market to record a steady CAGR of over 5% through 2027.