Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2019-2023, by USPS, FedEx, UPS, Nippon Expres, Japan Post, China Post, NOL (APL), Cosco

Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel is a way to make consumers quickly purchase goods through online purchase through logistics.At present, this industry is developing rapidly with the increasing demand for online shopping.Traditionally the focus of CEP companies was to provide services to the B2B sector. CEP services were synonymous with catering to Urgent Orders, High Value Low Volume goods, Time sensitive and Perishable goods. Many companies focused on delivering through CEP companies to cut down on transit times and cater to the rising demand of JIT supplies wherein more frequent but less volume of supplies were required.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market by product type and applications/end industries.

To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market focused and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.

The global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

USPS

FedEx

UPS

Nippon Expres

Japan Post

China Post

NOL (APL)

Cosco

Seino Transportation

OOCL

SF

YUNDA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Food

Retailing

Other

