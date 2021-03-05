Digital Commerce Platform Market – Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

The global digital commerce platform market is currently being driven by the rise in use of consumer electronics and internet connectivity, which is the primary factor facilitating the growth of digital media and the ecommerce sector. The global digital commerce platform market is also finding a massive scope of growth due to the evolving cloud computing services that are making it easier and faster for consumers to avail digital content.

The players in this market are also focusing on Asia Pacific for a greater scope of opportunities due to the current digital revolution in this region, coupled with the giant consumer electronics users in China. However, the global digital commerce platform market is being restricted by factors such as a lack of marketing skills shown by players due to the nascent stage of the market, and the growing safety and security concerns regarding the use of spyware and malware.

The global digital commerce platform market was valued at US$4.44 bn in 2015. After expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024, this market is expected to reach US$15.30 bn by the end of 2024.

North America Leads Demand Volume in Global Digital Commerce Platform Market

The global digital commerce platform market can be segmented on the basis of regions, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, North America provided the market with the leading demand volume as well as revenue generation for 2015.

The market for digital commerce platforms in North America is projected at a CAGR of 13.7% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024. This region owes its lead to a massive existing base of digital media users, powered by a high use of smartphones and high-speed data networks and internet services. This region is currently showing a phenomenal growth within the global digital commerce platform market in its B2B business model segment, while the North American retail segment has already been a prominent source of revenue for the market players.

In 2015, Asia Pacific came second in terms of revenue generation in the global digital commerce platform market, followed by Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. The digital commerce platform market in Asia Pacific is growing at a very fast pace due to changing consumer preferences and improved path to purchase due to the growing use of digital commerce platforms by its urban populace. Asia Pacific is also expected to maintain its growth due to a growing demand for advanced digital commerce technologies.

Based on business model, the global digital commerce platform market is segmented into business to consumer, consumer to business, business to business, and consumer to consumer. In 2015, business to consumer segment was a highly preferred business model in digital commerce and accounted for close to 68.5% of the total market’s revenue. Based on deployment models, the market for digital commerce platform is segmented into on-premise, software as a service, fully managed and open source.