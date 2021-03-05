Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Research Report

Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market 2019-2024

Electricity Transmission and Distribution systems consist of many devices used in power transmission and distribution. Such devices include switchgears, transformers, Transmission Tower, Power Cables & Wires and so on.

Scope of the Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Report

This report focuses on the Electricity Transmission and Distribution in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The major equipment of electricity transmission and distribution are Transformers,Switchgears,

Transmission Tower,Power Cables & Wires. Complete sets of electricity transmission and distribution equipment suppliers still concentrated in ABB, Siemens, Alstom, Schneider Electronics. Other single device suppliers major include TOSHIBA,GE,Hitachi,Fuji Electric,Mitsubishi Electric,China XD Group,SYOSUNG,TBEA.

Despite the slowdown of global economic growth in recent years,the electricity infrastructure investment of each country still keep on stable growth.The growth of transformers will be faster than other key equipment.The transformers used in transmission and distribution industry will grow to 35.2billion USD in 2020 .The switchgears used in transmission and distribution industry will grow to 38.4billion USD,the Transmission Tower and Power Cables & Wires market will grow to 29.9 billion USD and 42.1billion USD.

According to the electricity infrastructure investment plan of each country, Africa ,India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area.

Although electricity transmission and distribution industry have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Electricity Transmission and Distribution is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 34300 million US$ in 2024, from 26400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Segment by Manufacturers

ABB

SIEMENS

Alstom

Schneider

TOSHIBA

GE

Hitach

Fuji Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

China XD Group

SYOSUNG

TBEA

Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Segment by Type

Transformers

Switchgears

Transmission Tower

Power Cables & Wires

Others

Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Indutrial and Agiculture

Commercial

Some of the Points cover in Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Electricity Transmission and Distribution Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Electricity Transmission and Distribution Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Electricity Transmission and Distribution Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

